Prosecutors Probing Alleged Obstruction of Justice ahead of DP Chief’s Grilling

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are accelerating their investigation into obstruction of justice allegations in the North Korea money transfer case involving Ssangbangwool Group before questioning main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.Prosecutors are looking into whether a series of events that unfolded, including the leak of records from the trial of former Gyeonggi Province vice governor Lee Hwa-young to the DP, may be an attempt to destroy evidence such as the vice governor’s testimony.Investigators are expected to question the opposition chair on these suspicions.According to Yonhap news agency on Thursday, the former vice governor’s court records were allegedly given to the DP in March of this year by his lawyer, whose home and office were last week on suspicion of a leak after they were disclosed by the DP in a social media post and press conference.The Ssangbangwool probe centers around allegations that its former chair, Kim Seong-tae, sent around eight million dollars to North Korea, including five million in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province to finance a smart farm project in the regime.He is believed to have sent an additional three million dollars to cover a planned trip to the North by the DP chair, who was then the governor of Gyeonggi.Lee Hwa-young had testified that the province asked the corporate group to make efforts to realize the governor's cross-border visit.Prosecutors, suspecting the DP chief's involvement in the proxy payment, on Wednesday summoned Lee to appear for questioning on third-party bribery charges next Wednesday, which Lee claimed was infeasible due to party affairs before proposing Thursday.The prosecution, however, rejected his proposal citing scheduling problems, leaving the two sides to coordinate on a date for the interrogation.