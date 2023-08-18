S. Korean Fisheries Groups Stress Safety of Local Marine Products

Photo : YONHAP News

Fisheries organizations in South Korea issued a statement to the public on Thursday highlighting the safety of domestic marine products as Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.In the statement, an association representing coastal fishermen said that domestic waters and seafood are absolutely safe and expressed confidence that no South Korean will give any credence to rumors about local waters being contaminated.The group said the wastewater discharge has unfortunately become a reality and called for government-wide support if the fisheries sector output takes a toll while vowing to further advance the industry based on a firm trust in science.Another committee of concerned groups that includes the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, or Suhyup, also released a statement and said they will suspend all fishing activities if radiation levels exceed the safety limit in the wake of the Fukushima discharge.The committee also urged the government and parliament to increase radiation checks and draft measures so the public feels safe consuming seafood.