Unification Ministry Predicts N. Korea's 3rd Satellite Launch Attempt around Oct. 10

Photo : YONHAP News

Following North Korea's second failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, South Korea's unification ministry said the third attempt, which the regime said will come in October, is likely to take place around the tenth of that month, which marks the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.Speaking to reporters Thursday, a ministry official said that as North Korea tends to place great emphasis on such anniversaries, it is likely to schedule the launch around that time as much as possible.Regarding the North's swift admission of failure, the official said Pyongyang had also declared the first launch in May a failed attempt within the day as concealing the fact is not feasible with the whole world watching the event.The North this time indicated the third launch will come in October, which pundits say shows the regime has made technological advancement and obtained more clarity in regards to why the second launch failed and how to overcome it.Noting the absence of media reports on officials responsible being reprimanded for the first failed launch, experts predict it will be similar this time too, also because there is not a large number of satellite experts in the regime to begin with.