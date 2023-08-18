Menu Content

Written: 2023-08-24 18:02:30Updated: 2023-08-24 19:00:12

Watchdog Uncovers More Illegal Acts by Asset Management Firms Behind Fraud Scandal

Photo : KBS News

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has uncovered more unlawful acts perpetrated by three asset management companies previously at the center of a massive financial fraud scandal.

Announcing results of an additional probe into the case, the regulator said Thursday that it found new embezzlement and profit-taking activity by Lime, Optimus and Discovery Asset Management.

Lime is newly suspected of covering up investment losses of some of its funds by dispersing the losses to other funds while additional embezzlement and unfair transactions have come to light at Optimus. Executives at Discovery are accused of using undisclosed information to gain unfair profits.

The regulator also found that Lime had returned investments funds to certain key figures including an unidentified member of the national assembly shortly before divulging its losses.

The FSS said it has been reporting the new findings to prosecutors since May and added the renewed probe aims to tackle new allegations that emerged and also assist investors recoup their losses.
