Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee has passed a bill that seeks to protect childbirths when the mother, due to circumstances, wishes to make an anonymous delivery.A subpanel of the National Assembly's health and welfare committee convened a meeting Thursday and approved legislation of a special bill to help mothers struggling with socioeconomic difficulties deliver babies anonymously and register their births.The bill aims to protect the mother and child by allowing local authorities to make birth registrations instead of the mother wanting to hide her identity.Discussions on the bill, first introduced in late 2020, gained momentum following a slew of cases where infants whose birth records do not exist were found abandoned or murdered.The committee will hold a full session Friday to review the bill.