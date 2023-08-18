China Bans All Fishery Imports from Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

China has banned all Japanese fishery imports while continuing criticism of Tokyo's wastewater release from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.In a statement released immediately after the discharge began on Thursday afternoon, China's General Administration of Customs announced the ban saying it is to prevent the danger of radioactive contamination and protect the health of Chinese consumers.China had been prohibiting imports of marine products from ten Japanese regions including Fukushima Prefecture and the ban has now expanded to cover all of Japan.The agency added the latest measures is in accordance with domestic laws on food safety as well as a World Trade Organization agreement on sanitary and phytosanitary protection.China was the largest export-destination for Japanese seafood in 2022, buying about one-fifth of Japan’s total marine products shipped overseas, according to Japan’s agriculture and fisheries ministry.