Amb. to US: Cooperation System with US, Japan Stronger than Quad

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong said on Thursday that the cooperation mechanism between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. has been upgraded to a small multilateral consultative body of the highest level.The ambassador presented the assessment on last week’s trilateral summit at Camp David during a meeting with reporters in Washington.Cho said that in terms of the region, the agenda and the structure of the consultation mechanism, the grouping of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is more powerful than other small, regional multilateral bodies such as the Quad and AUKUS that the U.S. considers very important.The Quad is a grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, and AUKUS is a three-way security partnership between Australia, Britain and the U.S.Cho said that the trilateral cooperation between South Korea, U.S. and Japan covers the Indo-Pacific region, addresses a wide range of issues from security and the economy to advanced technology and personnel exchanges, and will evolve into a solid cooperation platform with the formation of a multilayered consultation mechanism.He noted that the agreement to hold regular meetings at ministerial-levels, including national security advisers, foreign and defense ministers as well as commerce and treasury ministers, is something that is hard to find in other small multilateral consultative bodies.