Russia: Agreements from Camp David Summit Confrontational

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has criticized the outcome of last week’s summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan for raising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region to contain China and Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik News on Thursday that the agreements from the trilateral summit were confrontational and aimed at elevating tensions in the Asia-Pacific on the pretext of responding to global challenges and threats including North Korean nuclear and missile programs.

The spokesperson said that judging from the declared goals of the trilateral alliance, which has been updated to the level of AUKUS and the Quad, the military and political interaction of the three nations reinforces the core principles of U.S. hegemony, including the containment of Russia and China, and compels sovereign states to submit to the notorious "rules-based order.”

Singling out South Korea, Zakharova said that Seoul’s unfriendly policies toward other countries in the region are causing a further deterioration in its relations with neighboring countries.

She also said that additional sanctions against Moscow and any form of additional aid to Ukraine, including military assistance, cannot be tolerated.
