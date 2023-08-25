Top Trade Officials of S. Korea, US Agree to Closely Consult on Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Top trade officials of South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue close consultation on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) and other pending trade issues.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, trade minister Ahn Duk-geun met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of the meeting of trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 nations in India held on Thursday and Friday.In the meeting, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on follow-ups to last week’s trilateral summit of South Korea, U.S. and Japan, as well as an agreement to advance negotiations on the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.The two sides also agreed to continue close consultation regarding bilateral pending issues including the IRA.The trade minister also met with Wang Shouwen, Beijing’s vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, to exchange opinions on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.Minister Ahn held separate bilateral meetings with trade ministers of nine countries including the U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between South Korea and the countries.