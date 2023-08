Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s failed second attempt to launch a satellite has not yet been reported in domestic news.Internal outlets such as the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central Television have yet to cover the story as of Friday morning despite an announcement by the foreign-oriented Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, shortly after the failure.The announcement stated that the rocket failed after properly firing in the first and second stages due to an abnormality in the emergency ignition system.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched what it claims to be a space launch vehicle from Dongchang-ri at around 3:50 a.m. in a southward direction.After the first attempt in May ended in failure, the KCNA announced it swiftly, but local media outlets did not publicize the failed launch for a significant period of time until June 19, when it was mentioned at a key meeting for the ruling Workers’ Party.