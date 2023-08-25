TEPCO to Announce Tritium Levels around Fukushima Plant Friday

Photo : KBS News

Japan reportedly plans to announce data on tritium concentration levels around the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on Friday, a day after beginning the release of the wastewater from the plant into the ocean.According to Japanese media, the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), plant operator, is analyzing the level of tritium in seawater collected around the plant and the results will be announced on Friday afternoon, the first of a daily check by TEPCO.Separately, the Japanese environment ministry plans to measure and announce tritium concentration in the waters around the nuclear power plant once a week, starting Friday. The first measurement results will reportedly be announced on Monday.TEPCO plans to discharge about 460 tons of wastewater a day during the first 17 days, releasing 78-hundred tons initially. On the first day on Thursday, about 200 tons were released as the discharge began in the afternoon.The amount of wastewater to be released by the end of March next year is about 30-thousand tons, two-point-three percent of the wastewater stored in about one-thousand tanks.