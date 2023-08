Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to explain the direction of his state policies to ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers ahead of the start of the final regular session of the 21st National Assembly.A high-level presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that the president is expected to talk about the administration's state vision and the ruling party's role in enforcing related policies early next week.Yoon is likely to call for efforts to abolish cartels with vested interests in various sectors, while discussing diplomatic and security achievements, such as enhanced three-way cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.The president has ordered strengthened policy communication with the ruling party since PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon became party chief in March.