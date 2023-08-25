Yoon Calls for Partisanship to Cede to Peace, Prosperity with World

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for conservatives and liberals to move in the same direction despite differences as he distinguished progressivism from the influence or surrender to anachronism.At an event to appoint 13 new civilian members to the Presidential Committee of National Cohesion on Friday, Yoon said the direction should be toward the establishment of peace and relations with all of humanity that induce prosperity amid enhanced liberty and affluence.In suggesting the direction toward national cohesion, the president asked the new members to make efforts to promote the universal values of liberty, human rights and governance by law.Launched last July, the presidential committee has selected 15 key tasks to achieve social respect for diversity, ease social discord, and expand the value of national cohesion.During the second half of the year, the committee is set to address the improvement of residential conditions for young people and the expansion of small business competitiveness.