Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a formal session on Friday in response to North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite the day before.The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Eastern Time, under the title "Non-proliferation/DPRK," which stands for the North's official name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Despite Pyongyang's failed attempt, the launch is believed to have involved long-range ballistic missile technology in violation of UNSC resolutions.The meeting, called by seven Council member states and non-member South Korea, will be attended by North Korea as well, which is expected to argue the legitimacy of the launch attempt.The Council is unlikely, however, to issue a statement denouncing the North or adopt a resolution amid opposition from permanent members, China and Russia.