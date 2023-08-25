PPP Boycott Forestalls Committee Meeting on Jamboree Debacle

Photo : YONHAP News

A session of the National Assembly's gender equality and family committee to address the recent World Scout Jamboree fiasco fell through after the panel’s ruling party lawmakers and gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook failed to show.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the meeting citing a lack of agreement on witnesses with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which in turn slammed the ruling party and the minister for unilaterally forestalling the previously agreed-upon session.DP Rep. Shin Hyun-young, the party's senior member on the committee, said it is a parliamentary duty to responsibly investigate the causes behind the debacle and suggest ways to prevent a recurrence.DP Rep. Jang Kyung-tae proposed either a criminal complaint against the minister or a committee recommendation that she be dismissed.Even after DP lawmakers made a formal request for the minister's attendance, she still did not appear.Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in called for the minister to be summoned as a witness, with a further call for an apology and explanation from Prime Minister Han Duck-soo should she still refuse to cooperate.