S. Korea, China to Seek Ways to Expand Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju is scheduled visit China next week for comprehensive discussions on ways to expand economic cooperation between the two sides.According to the ministry on Friday, the vice minister will visit from Monday through Wednesday to attend an annual session of the South Korea-China joint economic committee.Annual meetings of the consultative body have been held since 1993, soon after the two countries forged diplomatic relations. This year, it will be led by Oh and Chinese vice minister of commerce Li Fei.A range of issues of mutual concern are expected to be discussed, such as the stable management of supply chains and the revitalization of South Korean cultural content exports to China.The meeting comes on the heels of last week's Camp David summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, where the three sides agreed to reinforce cooperation on economic security, which Beijing responded critically to.