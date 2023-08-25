Partisan Wrangling Continues over Japan’s Fukushima Water Release

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Rival factions continue to wrangle over Japan’s release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. The DP blasted the Yoon Suk Yeol government for abetting what it called Japan’s environmental crime, while the ruling People Power Party slammed the main opposition Democratic Party for fearmongering.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Friday denounced Japan once again for discharging its treated radioactive water, defining it as an act of terrorism against the environment.The party said the Japanese government will go down in history for committing an environmental crime by pushing ahead with the release, and blasted the South Korean government for serving as an accomplice.DP chief Lee Jae-myung demanded the government immediately request a claim for damages from Japan to help South Korean fishermen and people affected by the water discharge.The DP marched from Gwanghwamun Square to the presidential office in Yongsan to demand the suspension of the discharge, with a rally in the square scheduled for Saturday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on the other hand, criticized the DP for inciting public fear and added that it’s no different from launching a boycott of South Korean fishery products.The PPP claimed that the DP is exerting all-out efforts toward fearmongering to divert public attention away from the party’s internal problems, including its leader’s summons for questioning by the prosecution over various scandals.PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon said during a meeting held by the party at the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives that dealing blows to the livelihood of fishermen and fisheries industry workers by stirring up fear over safety of fishery products is an intolerable, anti-national act.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.