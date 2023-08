Photo : YONHAP News

A plane registered with North Korea's state-owned flag carrier, Air Koryo, landed at Russia’s Vladivostok International Airport on Friday for the first time in over three and a half years since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.The passenger flight left Pyongyang Sunan International Airport and landed at the Russian airport at around 11:14 a.m., local time, in an apparent resumption of the only route connecting the North and Russia, which ran twice a week before being suspended from February 2020 due to COVID-19.KBS quoted an official of the Russian airport as saying that another North Korean plane is set to arrive in the airport on Monday.The latest move comes a day after a second plane registered with Air Koryo landed at China's Beijing Capital International Airport, following the first in over three and a half years on Tuesday.