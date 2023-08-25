Menu Content

Yoon Approves Appointment of New Broadcasting Watchdog Chief

Written: 2023-08-25 15:58:57Updated: 2023-08-25 16:02:46

Yoon Approves Appointment of New Broadcasting Watchdog Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of Lee Dong-kwan as chief of the Korea Communications Commission, the broadcast watchdog agency, on Friday.

His office made the announcement in a notice to the media following a ceremony in which Yoon presented a letter of appointment to the nominee at 3 p.m. at the Yongsan presidential office.

Lee was appointed after the top office made a second request and did not receive a parliamentary confirmation hearing report by the Thursday deadline in accordance with the law on Cabinet appointments, with the top office.

Lee will be the 16th minister-level official to be appointed without parliamentary consent under the current administration.

Also on Friday, President Yoon sent a confirmation hearing request to the National Assembly for industry minister nominee Bang Moon-kyu and will also appoint Bang Ki-sun who served as vice finance minister as the new minister of government policy coordination.
