The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan said that tritium levels in waters near the plant measured for the first time after the wastewater discharge began on Thursday are found to be under the safety limit.The Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) said Friday that it collected seawater samples at ten locations within three kilometers of the plant the previous day and the level of tritium came out below ten becquerels per liter.If the reading is over 700 becquerels within a three kilometer radius of the plant and over 30 for farther locations, the discharge will be suspended.TEPCO will conduct measurements every day for one month and announce the results the following day.The disputed radioactive substance tritium is not removed from the wastewater even after a treatment process.According to World Health Organization standards, the tritium limit in drinking water is ten-thousand becquerels per liter.