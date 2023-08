Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested a warrant for pretrial detention for Gimcheon Mayor Kim Chung-seop on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.According to the prosecution on Friday, the Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office made the request on Thursday.Kim is accused of giving out gifts to constituents during the lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays in 2021 by mobilizing the city’s civil servants.A prosecution official said details over the charges against Kim cannot be revealed at the current stage of investigations.Some of the city’s public officials who were involved in giving out the gifts are either standing trial or are set to be indicted.The Gimcheon Branch of the Daegu District Court is set to decide on whether to issue the warrant for Kim next Thursday.