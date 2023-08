Photo : KBS News

The government is pushing catering companies to increase seafood in their menus amid concerns of falling demand following the discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.According to industry insiders on Friday, officials of the ruling People Power Party, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives will hold a meeting with food service operators next Wednesday.CJ Freshway, Ourhome, Samsung Welstory and Hyundai Green Food Company are said to be considering taking part in the meeting.The ruling party and oceans ministry plans to discuss with the catering companies ways to expand the use of fishery products and adopt related memoranda of understanding.