N. Korea, China Raise Fukushima Issue at UNSC Meeting on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has raised the issue of Japan's wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in defense of its satellite launch attempt which violates UN Security Council resolutions.During a UNSC meeting held in New York Friday to discuss North Korea's latest launch, its ambassador to the UN Kim Song asked for an opportunity to speak as a party of concern and toward the end of his statement, he abruptly brought up the wastewater issue. Kim condemned Japan's decision to discharge the water containing a large quantity of radioactive materials calling it a heinous crime against mankind and environment.China also chimed in with its deputy ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang conveying Beijing's stern opposition to the discharge. The official urged the Japanese government to correct its erroneous behavior and stop discharging the contaminated water into the ocean.In response, Japanese ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane first noted the topic does not have relevance to the meeting convened to discuss North Korea's violations. He went on to say that the treated wastewater issue should not be subject to political discussions while rejecting claims that are not backed by science.