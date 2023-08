Photo : YONHAP News

Local gasoline and diesel prices have risen for the seventh week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide rose 13-point-one won to one-thousand-740-point-eight won per liter in the fourth week of August.The average price of diesel climbed 29-point-four won to one-thousand-617-point-seven won per liter, the first time it topped the 16-hundred threshold in six months.Global oil prices fell this week due to a number of factors including a rise in weekly stockpiles of petroleum products in the U.S., concerns of a Chinese economic slowdown and continued oil production increase in Iran.The price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, edged down 50 cents to hit an average 85 dollars 80 cents a barrel this week.