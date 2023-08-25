US Welcomes Transparency in Japan's Wastewater Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed support for the release of treated wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant saying it meets global safety standards.In a press statement Friday, the department also welcomed the level of transparency Japan has shown in the process.Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the statement that Japan has been open and transparent as it has sought to responsibly manage the nuclear power plant site and the eventual release of treated water, proactively coordinating with scientists and partners from across the Indo-Pacific region as well as with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).He also noted that the IAEA concluded that Japan's process is safe and consistent with internationally accepted nuclear safety standards.The spokesperson said that as Secretary Antony Blinken noted on August 15, the U.S. is satisfied with Japan's safe, transparent and science-based process and welcomes its continued transparency and engagement with the IAEA and regional stakeholders.This marks the first official response by the State Department since the discharge began on Thursday afternoon.