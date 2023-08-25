Minister to Attend Committee Meeting to Answer Questions on Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has issued a statement after a parliament committee meeting the previous day to address the recent World Scout Jamboree fiasco fell through with minister Kim Hyun-sook's absence.The ministry said Saturday that it is regrettable the meeting did not run smoothly due to lack of bipartisan agreement on witnesses and that Kim will appear and sincerely answer questions once rival parties agree on a schedule.The ministry expressed hope that a meeting of the National Assembly's gender equality and family committee can be swiftly held, upon bipartisan agreement.The World Scout Jamboree held in the Saemangeum area in North Jeolla Province early this month was riddled with numerous issues including the extreme weather as well as lack of preparations, for which the gender equality ministry, the government agency in charge of the event, was under fire and scrutiny.Kim, who also served as co-chair of the Jamboree organizing committee, is yet to issue a formal statement regarding the debacle since the Jamboree ended on August 12 and only said she will answer questions during a parliamentary committee session.Meanwhile, the Board of Audit and Inspection launched a probe into the ministry earlier this week.