4 Opposition Parties to Hold Rally Condemning Fukushima Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Four opposition parties are holding a joint rally in downtown Seoul on Saturday to condemn Japan's wastewater release from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.Members of the main opposition Democratic Party and minor opposition Justice Party, Jinbo Party and Basic Income Party will gather at Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul 4 p.m. to denounce the discharge as well as President Yoon Suk Yeol for tolerating the move.DP chair Lee Jae-myung as well as floor leaders and acting chief of the three other parties are attending the rally, calling for an aggressive response by the Seoul government.The rally will also include statements by fishermen and college students, a performance and the recital of a joint resolution by social and civic groups.An alliance of civic groups co-hosting the protest is scheduled to march five kilometers toward the Yongsan presidential office.The Democratic Party has declared a "period of action" against the wastewater release and held a candlelight vigil outside the National Assembly. It also decided to push for four bills related to the Fukushima issue including a ban on Japanese seafood imports and support for the domestic fisheries sector.The Justice Party also plans to file an international damages suit against the Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Japanese government and enact laws on restoring the environment damaged by maritime dumping.