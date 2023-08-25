Police Free Students Taken into Custody for Attempting to Enter Japanese Embassy

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Saturday released 16 university students who were apprehended on Thursday for trying to illegally enter the Japanese embassy in protest of the wastewater release from the Fukushima power plant.An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said they were released in the absence of a reason to detain them. Suspects caught red-handed must be released if a pretrial detention warrant is not filed within 48 hours.The group of students were taken into custody on trespassing charges after they illegally entered a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul's Jongno district at around 1 p.m. Thursday, just about the time Japan began discharging the Fukushima water.They were sent to four police stations to be questioned for two days.Some students refused to answer questions pleading the Fifth and officers had to get search warrants issued to take their fingerprints for identification.The police will look into charges of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and analyze gathered evidence before deciding whether to transfer the protest organizers to the prosecution for further investigation.