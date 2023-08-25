S. Korean Experts Leave for Japan to Visit IAEA Office at Fukushima Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean experts has departed for Japan to check the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said that three experts left for Japan on Sunday morning to visit the field office of International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), which was opened at the nuclear plant last month to monitor the safe discharge of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.The period of their stay and their activities during the stay are expected to be decided through consultation with the IAEA.The Seoul government, Japan and the IAEA earlier agreed on Seoul sending its experts to the IAEA field office every two weeks.The experts reportedly include officials from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety(KINS), who were part of a South Korean inspection team that visited the plant in May.The 21-member inspection team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, included 19 experts from the KINS.