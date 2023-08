Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has picked up his third win of the Major League Baseball season, helping his team snap its three-game losing streak.Ryu started in the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Center in Toronto on Saturday.The left-hander allowed three runs on four hits, but did not walk any and struck out five in five innings. Two of the four hits were solo home runs. Blue Jays won the game 8 to 3.Ryu, who returned this month after undergoing surgery for ligament damage in his elbow last year, made five appearances so far this year and recorded three wins and one loss.With Saturday’s performance, Ryu saw his earned run average slightly go up from one-point-89 to two-point-25. He threw 70 pitches against the Guardians, 49 for strikes.