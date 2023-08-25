Exports of Fisheries Products Fall 11.5% This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of fisheries products fell over ten percent on-year during the first seven months of this year.According to data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) on Sunday, the outbound shipments of marine products marked one-point-74 billion dollars in the January-July period, down eleven-point-five percent from a year earlier.The seven-month figure steadily increased from one-point-34 billion dollars in 2020 to one-point-51 billion dollars in 2021 and peaked at one-point-97 billion dollars last year, but the growth stopped this year.Exports of pollack and tuna plunged 82-point-eight percent and 21-point-one percent, respectively. Shipments of “gim” or dried laver, however, increased 13-point-seven percent on-year.In terms of volume, exports of fisheries products slipped 26-point-nine percent on-year to 431-thousand tons.In comparison, exports of agricultural, forestry and livestock products declined one-point-four percent on-year during the period to five-point-14 billion dollars.