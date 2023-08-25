Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports of Fisheries Products Fall 11.5% This Year

Written: 2023-08-27 12:37:46Updated: 2023-08-27 16:56:36

Exports of Fisheries Products Fall 11.5% This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of fisheries products fell over ten percent on-year during the first seven months of this year.

According to data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) on Sunday, the outbound shipments of marine products marked one-point-74 billion dollars in the January-July period, down eleven-point-five percent from a year earlier.

The seven-month figure steadily increased from one-point-34 billion dollars in 2020 to one-point-51 billion dollars in 2021 and peaked at one-point-97 billion dollars last year, but the growth stopped this year. 

Exports of pollack and tuna plunged 82-point-eight percent and 21-point-one percent, respectively. Shipments of “gim” or dried laver, however, increased 13-point-seven percent on-year.

In terms of volume, exports of fisheries products slipped 26-point-nine percent on-year to 431-thousand tons. 

In comparison, exports of agricultural, forestry and livestock products declined one-point-four percent on-year during the period to five-point-14 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >