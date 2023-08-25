1.26 Million Young People Unemployed after Graduation

Photo : YONHAP News

State data showed that more than one million young people remained unemployed after completing their studies, with a majority of them graduates of college or graduate school.According to a study by Statistics Korea on Sunday, of the eight-point-42 million people aged 15 to 29, four-point-52 million had graduated from middle school, high school or college as of May and one-point-26 million of them were unemployed.The agency said that 666-thousand of the unemployed youths were college graduates, while 12-thousand had master’s or doctorate degrees, with the combined figure accounting for 53-point-eight percent of the total.More than 36 percent of the unemployed young people said they were studying to get a job, while 25-point-four percent said they just spent time at home without seeking jobs.It took an average of ten-point-four months for young people to land jobs after graduation, and eight-point-four percent or 324-thousand people said they spent more than three years finding a job after graduation.