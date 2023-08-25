S. Korean Lawmakers Attend Rally in Fukushima against Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean lawmakers have attended a rally in Japan to protest the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.Reps. Woo Won-shik and Yang Yiwon-young of the main opposition Democratic Party, Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the minor Justice Party and independent lawmaker Yang Jung-suk participated in the protest on Sunday afternoon in the Fukushima Prefecture city of Iwaki.The protest was hosted by an association of some 300 Japanese entities, including opposition parties, civic groups and labor unions who are against the discharge.In the rally, Rep. Woo said that while the Yoon Suk Yeol administration appears to support the maritime discharge, most South Koreans are clearly opposed to it, adding some 50-thousand citizens shouted their opposition in a rally on Saturday in Seoul.Woo went on to say that he is clearly opposed to the Kishida administration’s criminal acts that harm the sea, a common asset of mankind, vowing to take all measures available in accordance with international law, including claiming indemnity against Japan.Rep. Kang urged South Korean and Japanese fishermen to join forces to stop the discharge, saying that not only citizens and fishermen in Fukushima but all citizens and fishermen of the two countries are facing harm from the maritime dumping of the water.