Photo : YONHAP News

New chief of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Lee Dong-kwan will take office on Monday and begin his official duties.The broadcasting watchdog will operate for the time being under the management of the new chief and standing committee member Lee Sang-in, with the other three seats of the five-member committee vacant.The new KCC head plans to hold a meeting immediately after taking office on Monday to deal with major issues such as appointments to fill the vacancies in the boards of directors of public broadcasters.Lee is expected to speed up the management reshuffle for public broadcasters and introduce strong regulations for online platforms.Last Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Lee as the KCC chief after the top office’s second request for the parliamentary confirmation hearing report went unfulfilled by the Thursday deadline, constitutionally permitting the president to make the appointment.