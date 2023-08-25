Gov't to Seek 10-Mo. Suspension for GS E&C for Parking Garage Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek a ten-month suspension of business for GS Engineering and Construction Corporation over the collapse of a parking garage in Incheon in April that was attributed to an omission of structural reinforcement.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the plan on Sunday after a meeting chaired by minister Won Hee-ryong, saying that it has decided to take a zero-tolerance approach to the illegal acts of those responsible for the incident.The ministry will impose an eight-month suspension on a consortium led by GS and its contractors in accordance with the land minister's authority over the lack of reinforcement bars in the pillars of the underground garage at a new apartment complex.The ministry also plans to ask the Seoul city government to slap an additional two-month business suspension on the consortium for negligent safety checks.A suspension of business or a license cancellation for a design company involved in the case will also be sought along with a police investigation into the case for possible violations of laws by participant firms.In April, an underground parking garage of an apartment complex under construction in the Geomdan area in Incheon collapsed, with missing rebar blamed as the main cause of the accident.