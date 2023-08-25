PPP Pursuing 6-Day Holiday with Temporary Designation for Oct. 2

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has officially asked the government to designate October 2 as a temporary public holiday to bridge the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday and National Foundation Day.PPP Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon said in a Supreme Council meeting on Monday that the party has officially requested the designation, noting that this year’s Chuseok is the first holiday since the infectious disease level of COVID-19 was downgraded to the lowest Class Four.With Chuseok running from September 28 to October 1 and National Foundation Day falling on October 3, the designation would allow the public to enjoy a six-day break.Kim said that the designation is expected to boost domestic consumption and reduce travel time during the extended holiday.The presidential office has reportedly been reviewing the matter after unofficially receiving the request from the ruling party.If the designation is finalized through consultation between the government and the ruling party, it is likely to be deliberated on and approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol.