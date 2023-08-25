Menu Content

Gov’t Seeking to Relocate Freedom Fighter’s Bust at Defense Ministry

Written: 2023-08-28 10:17:36Updated: 2023-08-28 14:19:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reportedly looking to relocate busts of the late independence fighter Gen. Hong Beom-do from the premises of both the defense ministry and the Korea Military Academy.

A high-ranking official told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that any relocation should review the two busts together, adding that the current locations could be considered improper.

The remarks are in line with the defense ministry's consideration to relocate busts of Hong and other freedom fighters from the academy, citing their recorded affiliations with the Soviet Communist Party during the independence movement.

Another government source said the relocations are being considered to further clarify the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's views of the state, history and national security in terms of troop information and education.

Amid strong protests from the opposition and the head of the Heritage of Korean Independence, a high-level presidential official was quoted saying that the decision would be up to the ministry and the academy.
