Plan to Relocate 5 Independence Fighters’ Busts Sparks Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Controversy is growing over the defense ministry’s plan to relocate the busts of five late Korean independence fighters from the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul.The ministry said last week that it is considering relocating the busts, including that of legendary independence fighter Hong Beom-do over his affiliation with the Soviet Communist Party and related activities.The Heritage of Korean Independence(HKI), an association representing independence fighters and their descendants, strongly protested the move and demanded that defense minister Lee Jong-sup step down.In an open letter to the defense chief on Sunday, HKI chief Lee Jong-chan said that the five people, including Hong, were the heroes of the country’s independence movement, warning that he would not simply watch as the busts are replaced by those of other figures such as Paik Sun-yup, a military officer.Criticism also came from within the ruling party as Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said that it is excessive to try to expel the heroes of the anti-Japan independence war by applying the “communism” label.The main opposition Democratic Party asked the ministry to withdraw the plan to relocate the busts, calling it a political move by the Yoon Suk Yeol government for next year’s general elections.The presidential office said on Sunday that the defense ministry and the national military academy will review the matter well and make a decision.