DP Chief to Appear for Questioning over N. Korean Remittance in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung plans to appear for questioning by the prosecution next month over allegations of third-party bribery in connection to purportedly illegal money transfers to North Korea.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said on Monday that the party chief will attend the questioning during a week when there is no scheduled plenary meeting of the parliamentary regular session.The spokesperson added that the DP, along with the public, will overcome the political oppression of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Last week, prosecutors summoned Lee amid allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, a domestic underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted eight million U.S. dollars to the North on behalf of Gyeonggi Province between January 2019 and January 2020 when Lee was governor.While the DP chair initially said he would appear for questioning the following day, the state investigation agency rejected the proposal, citing scheduling issues.Lee previously attended four rounds of questioning; once regarding allegations of third party bribery surrounding a Seongnam municipal football club and three times for alleged corruption in the Wirye, Daejang-dong and Baekhyun-dong development scandals.