Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Survey: Only 1 in 3 Young S. Koreans Positively View Marriage

Written: 2023-08-28 12:55:26Updated: 2023-08-28 13:03:06

Survey: Only 1 in 3 Young S. Koreans Positively View Marriage

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Only one out of every three young people in South Korea has a positive view of marriage.

According to Statistics Korea on Monday, 36-point-four percent of young people positively considered marriage as of May last year, down 20-point-one percentage points compared to 2012.

The latest positivity rate is 13-point-six percentage points lower than the 50-percent positivity rate for marriage among the entire population.

Only 28 percent of women and 43-point-eight percent of men viewed marriage positively, down 18-point-nine and 22-point-three percentage points, respectively, from a decade earlier.

The largest segment of 33-point-seven percent among those unmarried cited a lack of financing as the reason against tying the knot, followed by 17-point-three percent who did not feel the need, and eleven percent citing the burden of giving birth and childrearing.

Fifty-three-point-five percent of the respondents said it would be alright not to have children even after marriage, continuing a gradual increase from 46-point-four percent in 2018 and 50-point-five percent in 2020.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >