Human Rights Watchdog Urges Passage of Itaewon Crush Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's human rights watchdog urged the parliamentary speaker to swiftly enact a special bill seeking to guarantee the rights of the victims of last year's Itaewon crowd crush, finding the truth and preventing a recurrence.According to the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, it called for the bill's enactment, citing a lack of autonomy in the post-tragedy investigation and parliamentary probe, as well as insufficiencies in determining the cause and holding to account those responsible.The Commission called for the special law in order to establish an independent investigative body trusted and recognized by the victims, as well as ensuring appropriate compensation for them.As for the pending bill, the Commission urged parliament to further clarify what would constitute a victim, procedures in selecting the probe committee members and ways to reflect the victims' opinions.Two out of ten Commission members, however, opposed the enactment, saying the special bill is deemed unconstitutional and that there is nothing to further investigate regarding the tragedy.