Gov’t Says Tritium in Waters near Fukushima Discharge within Safe Range

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it has verified that Japan has discharged over one-point-53 million liters of Fukushima wastewater into the ocean from Thursday through Sunday containing around 246 billion becquerels of tritium.Citing data provided by the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on Monday, first vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said the plant operator has been measuring the tritium concentration in waters near the discharge.The vice minister said the level in waters within three kilometers of the discharge point has been far below the standard limit.He added that the combined concentration of 69 nuclides in the K4 tank, the final tank before the water release, also met the standard at zero-point-28, well below the reading of one that would prompt a re-filtration through the Advanced Liquid Processing System.Asked about a team of South Korean experts visiting the International Atomic Energy Agency's Fukushima office to check up on the ongoing discharge, Park said the three experts have so far held one meeting with an agency representative.