Defense Ministry Weighing Moving Bust of Independence General

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry says it is considering moving a bust of independence activist, general Hong Beom-do currently installed in front of the ministry building.The ministry’s spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyu, told reporters that the ministry is mulling the issue with a final decision yet to be made.Jeon said the ministry has been examining the possible relocation since last year amid criticism that Hong had joined the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and had taken part in related activities.The latest statement comes after the defense ministry unveiled plans last week to relocate the busts of five activists, including Hong, erected in the Korea Military Academy in Seoul.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup had said that issues were raised about the academy housing a bust of a figure with a past related to communism.Asked if the ministry is also considering changing the name of a Navy submarine named after Hong, Jeon said that it could do so if deemed necessary, although a naval official said the Navy is not currently considering such a change.