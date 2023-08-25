Inspection of Imported Seafood Origin Labeling to Run for 100 Days

Photo : KBS News

A special government-civilian inspection on the country of origin marking for imported seafood products will be carried out for the next 100 days starting Monday.At a daily press briefing, vice fisheries minister Park Sung-hoon said the unprecedentedly large inspection comes in the wake of growing public anxiety over the distribution order of seafood imports, including those from Japan.Officials plan to particularly scrutinize the highly consumed imports of scallops, sea bream and sea pineapples, while over 20-thousand businesses with previous records of seafood imports will be inspected and checked at least three times.The inspections will be carried out by central and municipal governments as well as the police with participation from consumer groups.Those that falsify the origin labeling could face up to seven years in prison or a maximum penalty of 100 million won, or over 75-thousand U.S. dollars, while those that fail to state the origin could be hit with a fine of up to ten million won.