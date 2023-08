Photo : YONHAP News

The manager of South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants, Larry Sutton, has stepped down citing health reasons.The Giants said in a statement on Monday that Sutton expressed his intent to resign for health reasons after the Sunday game against the KT Wiz, and that after much consideration, it decided to respect and accept his wishes.The KBO team will be led by acting coach Lee Jong-un for the remainder of the season, starting with Tuesday's game against the Hanwha Eagles.In the early days of the season the Giants ranked number one at one point, but as of Monday, the team is in seventh place with 50 wins and 58 losses for a win rate of zero-point-463.Sutton had missed games in recent days citing dizziness and extreme stress, before finally calling it quits.