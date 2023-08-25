New KCC Chief Vows to Drastically Overhaul Public Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The new chair of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), Lee Dong-kwan, unveiled plans to fundamentally reform the structure and nature of public broadcasters as he took up his post on Monday. The National Union of Media Workers protested Lee’s inauguration, calling it a death sentence for the KCC.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Lee Dong-kwan took office on Monday as the new head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).In his inaugural speech, Lee first proposed a revamp of public broadcasters as the main task for the state broadcasting watchdog.[Sound bite: KCC Chair Lee Dong-Kwan (Korean/English)]“First, I’ll seek to drastically overhaul the structure and nature of public broadcasters. It is undeniable that public broadcasters have benefited from various advantages that come with commercial operation and legal monopoly structures while displaying political bias, disseminating fake news and causing a national schism with the duality of being union-managed.”“Through the choice and judgment of the people, I’ll aim to restore trust in public broadcasters which have effectively wielded absolute power.”The new KCC chief also stressed the importance of online platforms, including portals, taking on social responsibility.[Sound bite: KCC Chair Lee Dong-Kwan (Korean/English)]“I’ll introduce legislation and mechanisms designed to assign social responsibility to web portals that fulfill a considerable portion of journalistic functions and roles in an era when most information, including news, is distributed via digital platforms. The spread of fake news through portals and social media in particular is a fundamental threat to democracy.”With Lee’s inauguration, the five-seat KCC will, for the time being, be run as a two-person panel by Lee and Commissioner Lee Sang-in, who was recommended to the post by the ruling camp.The watchdog is expected to swiftly handle key tasks, including the replacement of public broadcasters’ boards of directors, given that by law it can hold meetings and pass key motions with votes from the chair and just one commissioner.During its first meeting held under the new chair in the morning, the commission appointed the directors for the Educational Broadcasting System and for the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, which is a major shareholder of public broadcaster MBC.The National Union of Media Workers, which has been critical of Lee over allegations of meddling in personnel affairs at public broadcaster KBS during his tenure as a presidential official during a previous conservative administration, protested Lee’s inauguration, saying the KCC has been handed a death sentence by Lee’s existence alone.It then vowed to protest every effort to damage the people’s right to be informed and the freedom of the press, including attempts to dismantle or privatize public broadcasters.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.