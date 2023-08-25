PPP, DP Hold Workshops to Prepare for Sept. Regular Assembly Session

Photo : KBS News

The two main rival parties are each holding a two-day event from Monday to discuss strategies for the regular National Assembly session in September and next year's general election.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is holding a workshop at the Incheon International Airport Corporation's Human Resources Academy while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is holding theirs at Oak Valley Resort in Gangwon Province.At the PPP gathering, lawmakers will discuss strategies for the regular parliamentary session kicking off on Friday by addressing legislative and budget concerns as well as a response to groundless rumors about Japan's Fukushima wastewater release.A large number of Cabinet officials including finance and transport ministers are expected to attend to discuss coordination between the government and ruling party.At the DP's workshop, senior party members will provide guidance on budget deliberations and election strategies while outside instructors will also give lectures.There is speculation that during the main opposition’s free debate session, friction could erupt between party factions that support DP chair Lee Jae-myung and those who do not due to his judicial controversies, reigniting internal discord.