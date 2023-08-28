Gov't: S. Korean Experts Hold First Meeting with IAEA at Fukushima

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said that South Korean experts who arrived in Japan on Sunday to check the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant held a meeting with an official from the field office of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).In a daily briefing Monday, first vice minister of government policy coordination Park Gu-yeon said the government has been so far notified that the experts held their first meeting with an IAEA official.Park said the discussions are still under way to decide the length of their stay and activities to engage in as well as access and procedures for officials not from Japan and the IAEA.Park added that the experts' planned activities will not be disclosed in advance in order to prevent any disturbance to their mission and the IAEA's work and will therefore be reported after the fact.While the the three experts sent to Japan are from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, the government did not release their identities.