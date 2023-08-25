S. Korea, US Kick off 2nd Part of Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. kicked off on Monday the second part of their combined Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) military exercises after having concluded the first part of the joint drill between Monday and Friday of last week.According to the military, the second part of the annual exercise will be carried out through Thursday with the participation of platoon-to brigade-level units from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.The U.S. Space Force and its subordinate unit in South Korea will also take part.The four-day drill will see some 30 diverse field training exercises. That’s up significantly compared to the 13 such exercises conducted last year.Observers believe Seoul and Washington decided to expand the number of such training exercises to boost combined readiness in the face of North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile threats.The second part of UFS, in particular, will see the participation of UN Command member states, including Australia, Canada, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines and Thailand. The Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission will observe and monitor the exercise, fulfilling duties stipulated by the Armistice Agreement.Reportedly the exercises are also likely to see the deployment of U.S. strategic assets, including B-1B strategic bombers.