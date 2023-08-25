Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Orders PM to Stabilize Prices ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to make best efforts to stabilize consumer prices ahead of the Chuseok holidays.

Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, said the president issued the order during a weekly meeting with the prime minister held at the presidential office on Monday. 

The government believes consumer prices will likely climb from the current two percent to the three percent range from this month to next month when the Chuseok holidays will begin from the 28th. 

The government expects such prices to jump due to a rise in diesel and gasoline prices and poor yield of crops resulting from last month’s heavy rains. 

Meanwhile, the top office said that together with their weekly meeting, Yoon and Han held a luncheon which featured seafood dishes. 

The top office plans to include every day for a week, starting from Monday, seafood dishes in the menu of the presidential office’s cafeteria as part of efforts to promote consumption of fishery products.
